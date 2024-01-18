BREAKING: World Economic Forum Elites Told to Their Faces, "You're Part of the Problem!"
Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts said that everyone in the next administration must “compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum” and object to all of them, “wholesale.”
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/heritage-foundation-president-tells-davos-future-trump-admin-must-reject-all-wef-ideas/
January 18, 2024
