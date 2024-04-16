Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: World's #1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Glorifies Jesus After Winning Second Masters Title

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, secured his second Masters Tournament victory in three years on Sunday – then praised our Lord Jesus Christ in his comments to the media: ‘I’ve been given a gift with this talent and I use it for God’s glory.’

April 16, 2024

