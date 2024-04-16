BREAKING: World's #1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Glorifies Jesus After Winning Second Masters Title

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, secured his second Masters Tournament victory in three years on Sunday – then praised our Lord Jesus Christ in his comments to the media: ‘I’ve been given a gift with this talent and I use it for God’s glory.’

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten