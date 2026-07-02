BREAKING | Young Traditional Catholics React to Excommunication

They traveled from across the world to Écône, Switzerland. They knew the Vatican had warned of excommunication. They came anyway. And in a torrential rainstorm, they knelt and prayed the Rosary as four new bishops were consecrated.

John-Henry Westen speaks with the young traditional Catholics who witnessed history, young families, singles, and children who have found in the Society of Saint Pius X a community, a liturgy, and a faith that the modern Church has abandoned. They explain why they believe the consecrations were necessary: a state of emergency, a crisis of leadership, the suppression of the Latin Mass, and the erosion of Catholic doctrine.

Thousands sang the Rosary together in the rain. It was, they say, a moment of grace, a sign that Tradition is not dead, and that the faithful will not be washed away. They hope for unity. They pray for the Pope. But they will not abandon the faith they have received. And they are not afraid of excommunication. They are afraid of losing what they came to defend.

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