BREAKING: YouTube BANS LifeSite founder John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY

Most Viral Moments

YouTube has permanently banned LifeSite Founder and Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen for speaking the truth about pro-life and pro-family issues that matter to you, your children, and your grandchildren. In the hardest-hitting attack against the Culture of Life by YouTube and Big Tech, John-Henry Westen and LifeSiteNews are hitting back on LifeSite’s very own LifeSite server — presenting the pro-life and pro-family news unfiltered and uncensored. YouTube has not had the final word, banning LifeSite viewers and subscribers to the John-Henry Westen Show. The fight for the Culture of Life is just beginning!

Continue to find all our amazing video content including the John-Henry Westen Show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/shows/the-john-henry-westen-show/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 11, 2023

