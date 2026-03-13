BREAKING | Zionism Making Protestant Politicians in America Anti-Catholic

A disturbing pattern is emerging in the Trump administration and Republican leadership: Zionism has become the new litmus test for power—and faithful Catholics are being purged for refusing to bow.

Senator Ted Cruz now declares the biblical proclamation “Christ is King” an “anti-Jewish code word” when used by anyone questioning unconditional support for the modern state of Israel. Never mind that his own father fled Castro’s Cuba, where Catholics died crying “Viva Cristo Rey!”—a fact memorialized in a Miami museum exhibit Cruz seems to have forgotten.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth invited his pastor, Doug Wilson, to preach at the Pentagon—broadcast to all troops, including the one in four who are Catholic. Wilson’s published views: the Mass is “idolatry,” Marian devotion is “Mariolatry,” and Catholic public processions should be banned in a Christian nation.

President Trump himself removed Carrie Prejean Boller from the Religious Liberty Commission—the only Catholic woman on the panel who openly opposed Zionism based on the perennial teaching of the Church. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both Catholics, stayed silent when she asked them to defend her.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ted-cruz-calls-christ-is-king-an-anti-semitic-code-word/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten