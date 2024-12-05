Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

MAKE A GIFT TODAY: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH24_jhwshow_1205

In this powerful episode, we uncover the truth behind the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the rise of globalist control, and the chilling parallels to prophetic warnings from Fatima and Akita. With the Biden administration greenlighting missile strikes and Putin’s alarming nuclear threshold and experimental missiles, what does this mean for the world — and how can faithful Catholics respond?

Join us as we expose the globalists’ agenda to exploit war for their sinister plans, and discuss the urgent steps we must take to defend truth, freedom, and faith. Watch now to hear the full analysis and find out how YOU can help turn the tide in this critical moment for humanity.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews/?utm_source=CH24_jhwshow_1205

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 5, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

Recent Videos
38:25

Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

Recent Videos
32:52

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
35:24

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

Recent Videos
25:19

Challenging the Francis papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s crisis

Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Recent Videos
50:45

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Pro life activist dies in prison. Did the FBI frame him?

Recent Videos
31:49

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Recent Videos
52:19

Archbishop Viganò endorses LifeSite journalist's book on the crisis in the Church

Recent Videos
19:18

Here's what 'Christ is King' REALLY means

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...