British detransitioner Oli London: ‘Connection with God’ is the real path to happiness
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews British social media influencer and detransitioner Oli London about how he came to "identify" as a Korean woman, the role of social media in the transgender craze, what made him eventually regret his "transition," and what he's doing to discourage gender mutilation and the transgender lifestyle, especially among teenagers.
The Van Maren ShowJanuary 18, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
