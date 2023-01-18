LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
British detransitioner Oli London: ‘Connection with God’ is the real path to happiness

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews British social media influencer and detransitioner Oli London about how he came to "identify" as a Korean woman, the role of social media in the transgender craze, what made him eventually regret his "transition," and what he's doing to discourage gender mutilation and the transgender lifestyle, especially among teenagers.

The Van Maren ShowJanuary 18, 2023

