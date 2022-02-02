Broken families are a result of young people not being taught responsibility for their sexual choices
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the value of human life from a couple different angles.
The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 2, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Broken families are a result of young people not being taught responsibility for their sexual choices
-
Bp. Strickland: All Catholics have a responsibility to guard the deposit of faith, not just clergy
-
US bishop urges Catholics to stand tall and fight conflict in the Church, world
-
Choose to live in the truth in 2022, even if it's uncomfortable at times
-
Catholic bishops have a duty to oppose totalitarian COVID mandates