BRUTAL: 73-Year-Old Pro-Life Hero Violently Attacked Outside Planned Parenthood

Breaking News

Help Mark pay his costly medical bill: LifeFunder

Mark Crosby, a 73-year-old pro-life hero, suffered a violent near-death assault at the hands of a vicious abortion activist — all while defending life and praying the Rosary for the unborn in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore, Maryland. Mark Crosby has sustained fractures and wounds to his skull, eye socket, knees, and fingers. The left has embraced death in the womb, and is only increasing its violent attacks on pro-life heroes like Mark Crosby who dare to stop the abortion agenda.

LifeSite is proud to support life and pro-life heroes like Mark Crosby. Contribute to LifeSite’s LifeFunder to help Mark Crosby pay his enormous medical bills after suffering at the violent hands of a pro-abortion extremist.

June 1, 2023

