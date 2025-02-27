Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BRUTAL Takedown by Police of Red Rose Rescuers

Fr. Nix’s takedown and 2019 arrest by police preceding his upcoming trial on March 14th during a Red Rose Rescue inside a New Jersey abortion center is sending shockwaves throughout the political discourse and abortion debate. Fr. Nix and John-Henry Westen cover topics such as peaceful protest tactics, the necessity defense, and the physical toll of arrests. Fr. Nix shares powerful stories, including evangelizing police officers during his booking, highlighting the personal sacrifices of pro-baby activists and their unwavering commitment to protecting the unborn.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/red-rose-rescuers-arrested-trial-upcoming/

****
+++

February 27, 2025

