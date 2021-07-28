Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Building community: it’s hard but worth it

Wed Jul 28, 2021 - 10:28 am EST

In This Episode

In this week’s episode, Madeleine, Rebekah, and Clare talk about the beauty and importance of having a community and the struggles of building one.

We would LOVE to hear from you. How did you build your community? What are some tips you have for finding friends and keeping up friendships? 

Send us your stories and wisdom! We’ll be sharing it in future episodes. 

Please feel free to reach out to us anytime at [email protected]

Also, would you consider letting us know what you want to hear and from whom? Take our quick survey. We’ll keep it open for another week. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KLV3H7R

Click here to receive email updates from the Ladies. We promise not to spam. Just friends spreading some love your way. http://eepurl.com/hr7i_X

Until next week. 

Lots of love,
The Ladies

community, ladies of lifesite, lifesite, lifesitenews, podcast

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL