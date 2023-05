CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide Alliance MUST Resist LGBT Agenda | Bishop Athanasius Schneider

CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide alliance MUST resist LGBTQ Agenda according to Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

Is this just another attack on life’s culture, including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion? Globalist stories silenced and canceled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Astana in Kazakhstan, is hailed as a worldwide hero for defending the Catholic Church against rising globalist threats at the Vatican, the World Economic Forum, Deep State actors, and beyond.

Discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world are more important than ever in today’s anti-Christian world.

Watch the entire episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-athanasius-schneider-marxist-global-totalitarianism-is-here/

