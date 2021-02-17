Podcast Image

Can I attend my grown-up child’s same-sex ‘wedding’?

Wed Feb 17, 2021 - 10:12 am EST

Katy Faust, a pro-family advocate and founder of Them Before Us, talks with John-Henry Westen about how she and her organization are working to protect the traditional family and the rights of children.

