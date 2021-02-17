Can I attend my grown-up child’s same-sex ‘wedding’?
Wed Feb 17, 2021 - 10:12 am EST
In This Episode
Katy Faust, a pro-family advocate and founder of Them Before Us, talks with John-Henry Westen about how she and her organization are working to protect the traditional family and the rights of children.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.