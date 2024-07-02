Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Can the doctrine of the Church be reversed?

Can the doctrine of the Church be reversed? Following his public message from the Virgin Mary, Fr. Michel Rodrigue shares his profound visions and private messages. John-Henry Westen poses a critical question to Fr. Rodrigue: What is the refuge for the faith? Discover the spiritual revelations that guide Fr. Rodrigue’s perspective in this enlightening conversation.

July 2, 2024

