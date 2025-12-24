Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Can the True Church SURVIVE?! | The West Is Cutting Itself OFF from GOD!

Bishop Marian Eleganti warns that modern Western civilization is unraveling by rejecting God, truth, and the moral order rooted in natural law. As relativism replaces objective truth, the most vulnerable, especially the unborn, suffer the consequences of a culture that no longer defends human dignity. He challenges Church leaders who seek favor with secular powers rather than proclaim the Gospel boldly and without compromise. True renewal, he insists, will never come through appeasement or political strategy, but only through repentance and courageous fidelity to Christ.

December 24, 2025

