Can the True Church SURVIVE?! | The West Is Cutting Itself OFF from GOD!

Bishop Marian Eleganti warns that modern Western civilization is unraveling by rejecting God, truth, and the moral order rooted in natural law. As relativism replaces objective truth, the most vulnerable, especially the unborn, suffer the consequences of a culture that no longer defends human dignity. He challenges Church leaders who seek favor with secular powers rather than proclaim the Gospel boldly and without compromise. True renewal, he insists, will never come through appeasement or political strategy, but only through repentance and courageous fidelity to Christ.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten