Can Unborn Children Be LEGALLY Represented?

The pro-life movement is working on a critically important legal case fighting to give the unborn a voice in court. Without a voice, the unborn cannot receive legal representation in cases that threaten or persevere their very lives. Every unborn child deserves a voice, and the Thomas More Society and LifeSiteNews will never stop advocating on their behalf.

Watch the full speech given by the Thomas More Society here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/special-thomas-more-society-john-henry-westen-on-winning-for-life/

February 20, 2024

