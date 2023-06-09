message
message
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Canada in flames & a culture destroyed | How the LGBT movement is ravaging the West

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Wildfires in Canada are burning at an alarming rate, fueling speculation about arson, future climate lockdowns, and calls for masks. What really is going on? Meanwhile the insidious smoke of the LGBT agenda continues its pollution of mainstream life in the West—with ‘woke’ corporations literally torching their own profits to support the mental illness of transgender identity that is ravaging society. Will the public maintain its resistance to this madness or cave to the destruction of the West from pressure by LGBT enforcers? Finally, the L.A. Dodgers are promoting anti-Catholic LGBT insanity by honoring a group of blasphemous drag nuns on June 16. 

Catholics, however, are uniting in prayer and protest against this hideous and heinous elevation of what is unholy and unwholesome. How will it end? Join attorney Liz Yore, whistleblower Jack Maxey, Fr. James Altman, and LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen to find out and obtain coverage of all this and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

June 9, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Canada in flames & a culture destroyed | How the LGBT movement is ravaging the West

Recent Videos
1:23:23

Jack Maxey, Pope Francis and the FBI: This week in the Culture War

Recent Videos
1:03:57

Dr. Taylor Marshall announces run for president & Bishop Strickland REBUKES Pope Francis

Recent Videos
0:59:39

Pope Francis vs NFL kicker Harrison Butker | "Progress" and tradition collide

Recent Videos
1:00:10

"SatanCon" & Bishop Tobin | 2 futures for the West

Recent Videos
0:54:26

Pope Francis’ Vatican more ‘woke’ than Fox News?

Recent Videos
1:13:33

Stranger danger: YouTube's #1 star pro-trans MrBeast is betraying his audience

Recent Videos
1:05:04

BIG TECH ATTACK: John-Henry Westen under FIRE!

Recent Videos
0:59:55

3 top stories | Trump indictment, pro-Life election wars, Good Friday in 2023

Recent Videos
0:59:15

JP Sears becoming Catholic? Nancy Pelosi says she's more pro-life than her bishop

Recent Videos
0:53:38

UPDATE: New World Order fully unleashed | Pagans, heretics & communist Chinese

Recent Videos
1:00:36

Jane Fonda calls for the ‘murder’ of pro-lifers & Biden calls DeSantis ‘sinful’

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...