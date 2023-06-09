Canada in flames & a culture destroyed | How the LGBT movement is ravaging the West

Wildfires in Canada are burning at an alarming rate, fueling speculation about arson, future climate lockdowns, and calls for masks. What really is going on? Meanwhile the insidious smoke of the LGBT agenda continues its pollution of mainstream life in the West—with ‘woke’ corporations literally torching their own profits to support the mental illness of transgender identity that is ravaging society. Will the public maintain its resistance to this madness or cave to the destruction of the West from pressure by LGBT enforcers? Finally, the L.A. Dodgers are promoting anti-Catholic LGBT insanity by honoring a group of blasphemous drag nuns on June 16.

Catholics, however, are uniting in prayer and protest against this hideous and heinous elevation of what is unholy and unwholesome. How will it end? Join attorney Liz Yore, whistleblower Jack Maxey, Fr. James Altman, and LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen to find out and obtain coverage of all this and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

