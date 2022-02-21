The John-Henry Westen Show

Canadian democracy is in 'grave danger' of being canceled forever: co-author of rights charter

John-Henry interviews the last living co-author of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Brian Peckford. The two discuss the current erosion of the Charter and of Canadian democracy in general, a process only accelerated by Justin Trudeau's decision to pick a fight with the Freedom Convoy truckers.

The John-Henry Westen Show
February 21, 2022

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

