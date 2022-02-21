Canadian democracy is in 'grave danger' of being canceled forever: co-author of rights charter
John-Henry interviews the last living co-author of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Brian Peckford. The two discuss the current erosion of the Charter and of Canadian democracy in general, a process only accelerated by Justin Trudeau's decision to pick a fight with the Freedom Convoy truckers.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 21, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Canadian democracy is in 'grave danger' of being canceled forever: co-author of rights charter
-
Separating fact from fiction: Here's what Trudeau can and cannot do under the Emergencies Act
-
Communist China's crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker
-
Communist China is threatening family members of freedom activists in the US: Epoch Times reporter
-
An up-close look at the Canadian Freedom Convoy: Spearheading resistance to COVID tyranny