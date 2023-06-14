Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Canadian gov't efforts to expand euthanasia to the mentally ill face a number of obstacles
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is once again joined by Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, who discusses updates regarding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program and a Conservative bill that would limit its application to the mentally ill.
June 14, 2023
