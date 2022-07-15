message
Canadian man assaults female pro-life activist: 'I'll put a bullet in your head!

Shocking video shows a bearded man assaulting Canadian pro-life activist Josie Luetke as she led a group of young people showing Ontarians the gruesome truth about what abortion does to unborn children.

