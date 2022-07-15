Canadian man assaults female pro-life activist: 'I'll put a bullet in your head!
Shocking video shows a bearded man assaulting Canadian pro-life activist Josie Luetke as she led a group of young people showing Ontarians the gruesome truth about what abortion does to unborn children.
LSNTVJuly 15, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Canadian man assaults female pro-life activist: 'I'll put a bullet in your head!
-
Sweden pushing abortion in Africa as 'self-care': UN insider
-
Pro-life warriors support jailed activists with nightly prayer vigils in Northern Virginia
-
Pro-life activist gets beat with a stick outside Louisiana abortion center
-
Two weeks after Dobbs, Thomas More Society takes lead to 'properly wipe away Roe'