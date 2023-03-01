Canadian man seeking assisted suicide says he cannot afford to live without disability benefits
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Les Landry shares with Jonathon his story about why he applied for assisted suicide under Canada’s medical assistance in dying law (MAID), as well as what the government should do to help people like him who don’t want to die but increasingly see it as their only option.
The Van Maren ShowMarch 1, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
