Canadian pilot says 'individual action' is required to successfully fight COVID tyranny

Captain Greg Hill, pilot for a major Canadian airline and co-founder of Free 2 Fly, describes how Trudeau's COVID mandates have made life incredibly difficult for unjabbed travelers and airline workers. Note: This episode was recorded prior to Canada suspending the air travel vaccine mandate.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJune 15, 2022

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

