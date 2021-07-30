Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Canadian police ‘divided’ over enforcing authoritarian Trudeau policies: law enforcement veteran

Fri Jul 30, 2021 - 3:32 pm EST

In This Episode

Rob Stocki, a former police officer from Ottawa, Canada, shares an unique look into what is happening inside law enforcement groups in the country, as COVID laws become extreme and are met with protests.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL