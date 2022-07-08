The John-Henry Westen Show

Pro-life leader finds creative way around Canada's 'bubble zone' laws to help save the unborn

Pro-life activist Gabrielle Johnson, executive director of the Alberta Life Issues Educational Society, shares plans to build another pregnancy resource center in the province, and describes why she sees her work with The Back Porch in Edmonton as a ministry. Help Gabrielle build a new pregnancy center next to a Calgary abortion facility here: lifefunder.com/calgarycentre

The John-Henry Westen ShowJuly 8, 2022

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

