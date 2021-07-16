Canadian surgeon canceled for supporting informed consent for COVID shot
Fri Jul 16, 2021 - 2:36 pm EST
In This Episode
John Henry speaks with Dr. Francis Christian, a former surgeon and clinical professor at the University of Saskatchewan, who was fired for supporting informed consent for children to get the COVID jab.
