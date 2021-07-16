Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Canadian surgeon canceled for supporting informed consent for COVID shot

Fri Jul 16, 2021 - 2:36 pm EST

In This Episode

John Henry speaks with Dr. Francis Christian, a former surgeon and clinical professor at the University of Saskatchewan, who was fired for supporting informed consent for children to get the COVID jab.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL