Canadian truckers blocking US border call on lawmakers to strip Alberta premier of his power
The Freedom Convoy truckers sent a message to United Conservative Party (UCP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Rural Alberta Caucus: leave the party and take away Kenney’s majority power. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-truckers-blocking-us-border-call-on-lawmakers-to-strip-alberta-premier-of-his-power/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=usa
LSNTVFebruary 4, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Canadian truckers blocking US border call on lawmakers to strip Alberta premier of his power
-
Go home, beta males: Catholic dad of 5 explains how to reclaim traditional masculinity
-
-
Beware of Communist propaganda at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
-
'WE ARE CANADIAN': Patriots rally around truckers as nationwide protest grows