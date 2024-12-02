Canadians are FIGHTING globalist 'climate action plans'

In this exclusive video, activist Maggie Hope Braun shares her success in mobilizing local communities in Canada to challenge globalist “climate action plans” and advocate for localized environmental stewardship. Through petitions, delegations, and public engagement, Braun’s initiative has inspired over 50 Canadian municipalities to reassess and withdraw from unsuitable climate programs.

