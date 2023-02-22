Canadians shouldn't be surprised Trudeau got away with invoking the Emergencies Act

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Andrew Lawton joins Jonathon to give his take on the recent ruling that backed Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy. The two discuss why the ruling shouldn't surprise us, the problems with "pandemic amnesty," and developments related to the Freedom Convoy protests we should continue to watch for in 2023.

The Van Maren Show

Share

