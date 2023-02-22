Canadians shouldn't be surprised Trudeau got away with invoking the Emergencies Act
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Andrew Lawton joins Jonathon to give his take on the recent ruling that backed Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy. The two discuss why the ruling shouldn't surprise us, the problems with "pandemic amnesty," and developments related to the Freedom Convoy protests we should continue to watch for in 2023.
The Van Maren ShowFebruary 22, 2023
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Canadians shouldn't be surprised Trudeau got away with invoking the Emergencies Act
-
New documentary offers a path from porn addiction to freedom in Jesus Christ
-
Queen Elizabeth's former chaplain shares what working for the Royal Family was really like
-
How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains
-
'I will not give up': Finnish MP targeted for defending Christian marriage vows to fight appeal