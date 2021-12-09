The Van Maren Show

Cancel culture ignores history: Victimizing people destroys civilization

Jonathon talked with Mark Milke, the author of a best-selling book about identity politics, the dangers of victimization in today's cancel culture, and radical new changes in how modern society views history.

The Van Maren ShowDecember 9, 2021

The Van Maren Show

