Canceled priest wants to help silenced clergy with new retreat center
Father John Lovell of the Coalition of Canceled Priests joins Stella on this week's Ladies of LifeSite. He shares the group's plans to purchase a retreat house for censored clergy, as well as details about their upcoming conference in Wisconsin. Click here to help the Coalition with their purchase.
Ladies of LifeSiteMay 23, 2022
About the Show
Ladies of LifeSite offers commentary on family life, what it’s like being a young adult in our contemporary age, the challenges that come with living faith-based lives in our modern culture, and more! Join us every week as we discuss current events in light of being daughters of God.
