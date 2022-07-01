LifeSite Special Report

Canceled priests receive massive support from laity at 1 yr. anniversary event

LifeSite's Director of Marketing Stephen Kokx visited Beloit, Wisconsin recently for the Coalition for Canceled Priests' one year anniversary event. Fr. James Altman, Liz Yore, David L. Gray, and Coalition co-founder Fr. John Lovell all spoke at the 2-day gathering. Hundreds of lay Catholics from across the United States attended the event.

LifeSite Special ReportJuly 1, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LifeSite Special Report

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Recent Videos

See More