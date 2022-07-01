Canceled priests receive massive support from laity at 1 yr. anniversary event
LifeSite's Director of Marketing Stephen Kokx visited Beloit, Wisconsin recently for the Coalition for Canceled Priests' one year anniversary event. Fr. James Altman, Liz Yore, David L. Gray, and Coalition co-founder Fr. John Lovell all spoke at the 2-day gathering. Hundreds of lay Catholics from across the United States attended the event.
LifeSite Special ReportJuly 1, 2022
