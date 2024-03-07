Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Cancelled 'Cowboy Priest' Fr Clay Hunt Reveals Last Rodeo with Archbishop García-Siller

“The Cowboy Priest” Fr. Clay Hunt was canceled by Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, Texas. Fr. Hunt shares his story, observes that some modern clergy are “Pharisees on Steroids,” and how homosexuality in the Church and clergy goes unchecked — all while the Catholic faithful are persecuted. Scandal in the Catholic Church continues.

Watch the full episode of The John-Henry Westen Show featuring the incredible ministries pioneered by Sanctus Ranch — and how Archbishop García-Siller put a sudden and brazen stop to it all: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/outrage-archbishop-cancels-a-catholic-family-business/

March 7, 2024

