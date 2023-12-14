Cancelled priests & the time for courage

Around the world priests are being cancelled, silenced, and stripped of their ministries — all because of corrupt bishops who are actively working on behalf of a globalist “Shadow Church.” A culture war has been unleashed on tradition, most vehemently against the Traditional Latin Mass. However, there still remain bishops who are faithfully upholding the Church’s teachings despite ongoing attacks — brave men including Bishop Athanasius Schneider and Bishop Joseph Strickland. Watch and find courage and inspiration from the heroic examples of Bishop Athanasius Schneider and Bishop Joseph Strickland during this unprecedented time of persecution coming from within the Church.

