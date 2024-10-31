Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Pro-freedom activist Monica Smit returns to The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the current state of free speech and government censorship in her home country of Australia, as well as her ongoing legal battles. Smit is helping LifeSiteNews deliver a petition to Parliament in support of Candace Owens, who has been barred from entering Australia due to her outspoken conservative views.

SIGN THE PETITION HERE: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/candaceowens

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten