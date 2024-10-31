Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Pro-freedom activist Monica Smit returns to The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the current state of free speech and government censorship in her home country of Australia, as well as her ongoing legal battles. Smit is helping LifeSiteNews deliver a petition to Parliament in support of Candace Owens, who has been barred from entering Australia due to her outspoken conservative views.

SIGN THE PETITION HERE: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/candaceowens

October 31, 2024

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

