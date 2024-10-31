Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!
Pro-freedom activist Monica Smit returns to The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the current state of free speech and government censorship in her home country of Australia, as well as her ongoing legal battles. Smit is helping LifeSiteNews deliver a petition to Parliament in support of Candace Owens, who has been barred from entering Australia due to her outspoken conservative views.
