Candace Owens thanks LifePetitions for 30k signature effort to remove Australia ban

Candace Owens has praised the LifeSiteNews petition, signed by over 30,000 people and hand-delivered by LifeSiteNews contributor and freedom fighter Monica Smit, calling upon Australia’s immigration minister, Tony Burke, to lift a ban preventing her from keeping her speaking engagements Down Under.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/candace-owens-thanks-lifepetitions-for-30k-signature-effort-to-remove-australia-ban/

November 4, 2024

