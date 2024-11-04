Candace Owens thanks LifePetitions for 30k signature effort to remove Australia ban
Candace Owens has praised the LifeSiteNews petition, signed by over 30,000 people and hand-delivered by LifeSiteNews contributor and freedom fighter Monica Smit, calling upon Australia’s immigration minister, Tony Burke, to lift a ban preventing her from keeping her speaking engagements Down Under.
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/candace-owens-thanks-lifepetitions-for-30k-signature-effort-to-remove-australia-ban/
November 4, 2024
