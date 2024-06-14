Candace Owens vs Piers Morgan: 'I want every single person in the world to declare Christ is King'

Candace Owens boldly proclaims ‘Christ is King’ under aggressive questioning from Piers Morgan! Over 1.3 million YouTube viewers have seen Candace Owens’ bold affirmation of the Kingship of Christ and other truths, whilst under fire from Piers Morgan.

In the interview, conservative commentator and Catholic Candace Owens made the bold affirmation that God will judge every human person:

“I want to make sure everybody knows this, right: at the end of the day, you are going to have to account to God for the things that you allowed, the things that you were complicit in, and for the things that you did not have enough courage to state.”

