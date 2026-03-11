Cardinal AGAINST cardinal, bishop AGAINST bishop: SSPX, Ripperger & women

Cardinal against cardinal. Bishop against bishop. The unity of the Church’s hierarchy is fracturing in real time, and the fault lines are everywhere.

At the center stands the SSPX’s planned July consecrations — and a canonical firestorm over whether excommunication would even be valid. Bishop Athanasius Schneider says no schismatic intent means no schismatic act. Bishop Marian Eleganti says acting without papal mandate is objectively schismatic regardless of intention. Two bishops, same faith, opposite conclusions.

Behind them, cardinals choose sides or remain silent. Figures like Carlo Maria Viganò and Joseph Zen warn of corruption at the top. Exorcists like Fr. Chad Ripperger speak of spiritual crisis masquerading as governance. And beneath it all, the unresolved questions of Vatican II, the loss of the old Mass, and the slow erosion of moral teaching continue dividing what once held together.

This is not a dispute over discipline. It is the hierarchy consuming itself, and the faithful watching, wondering who still speaks for the Church.

