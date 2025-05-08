Cardinal Arinze on the NEW POPE: “Pray for Courage and Faithfulness” | Papal Conclave Reflections

Cardinal Francis Arinze, one of the Church’s most respected voices, shares his deep wisdom on the upcoming papal election. Though no longer eligible to vote due to age, the 92-year-old cardinal reflects on his past experience in conclave and the immense spiritual weight carried by those tasked with choosing the next pope. With humility and conviction, Arinze speaks about the urgent need for a courageous and faithful leader who can unite the Church and confront the crises of our time. From the importance of prayerful discernment to the global impact of a papal election, his insights offer clarity and hope for Catholics around the world.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten