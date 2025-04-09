Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Cardinal McCarrick BETRAYED Us | Frank Pavone

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Frank Pavone delivers a powerful reflection on the death of defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and the long shadow he cast over the Catholic Church—particularly his damage to the anti-abortion cause. Pavone calls out McCarrick’s refusal to discipline pro-abortion Catholic politicians and how this moral compromise weakened the Church’s witness. The conversation also explores the path forward post-Roe, with a renewed focus on state-level battles, and the Church’s evolving relationship with American politics.

With praise for President Trump’s defense of life and religious freedom—and sharp criticism of the Biden administration’s opposition—Pavone lays out the spiritual and political battle ahead for the soul of America.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 9, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Cardinal McCarrick BETRAYED Us | Frank Pavone

Recent Videos
41:42

Satanic ritual at German soccer game? | Church leaders silent

Recent Videos
24:05

Catholics STOOD UP against satanists at Kansas capitol

Recent Videos
29:08

Did Trump just spark a Canadian political crisis?

Recent Videos
32:14

End times prophecies the Church fathers revealed

Recent Videos
30:27

JFK files BOMBSHELL: CIA GLOBAL involvement?!

Recent Videos
33:32

Exposing heresy and cowardice among Church leaders

Recent Videos
30:43

Christians HUNTED in Syria | Faith under fire & global persecution

Recent Videos
33:16

Why we fast: Faith, health, and renewal

Recent Videos
32:29

Ukraine war corruption | Speculation GROWS after visit by Pope Francis' sister

Recent Videos
31:23

Ukraine SPARKS World War 3? | The Church's role in politics

Recent Videos
1:14:43

Pope Francis’ past approval of same-sex blessings: A review

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...