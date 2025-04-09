Cardinal McCarrick BETRAYED Us | Frank Pavone

Frank Pavone delivers a powerful reflection on the death of defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and the long shadow he cast over the Catholic Church—particularly his damage to the anti-abortion cause. Pavone calls out McCarrick’s refusal to discipline pro-abortion Catholic politicians and how this moral compromise weakened the Church’s witness. The conversation also explores the path forward post-Roe, with a renewed focus on state-level battles, and the Church’s evolving relationship with American politics.

With praise for President Trump’s defense of life and religious freedom—and sharp criticism of the Biden administration’s opposition—Pavone lays out the spiritual and political battle ahead for the soul of America.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten