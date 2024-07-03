Cardinal Müller: Vatican official prefers an empty church to one full of people who reject New Mass

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews reporter Maike Hickson, Cardinal Gerhard Müller revealed that a senior Vatican prelate recently told him he would prefer an empty church to a cathedral full of young people who reject New Mass.

Müller revealed that when he shared his joy at having participated in the recent Paris to Chartres pilgrimage, during which 20,000 young pilgrims packed Chartres Cathedral to attend the Latin Mass, an official of the Roman Dicastery for Divine Worship responded that it was more important that young people respect the new rite.

In a wide-ranging interview, Müller also shared advice for the Catholic faithful worried about the conflicts in the Ukraine and the Holy Land and the possibility of the outbreak of World War Three.

Hickson’s children, Isabella and Robert, filmed the interview.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten