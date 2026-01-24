Cardinal Sarah EXPOSED "godless rights" of United Nations

Cardinal Robert Sarah called out the “Godless rights” of the UN before Pope Leo’s consistory. Cardinal Joseph Zen reveals shocking details from inside a Vatican consistory: Cardinals were given only three minutes to speak before discussions were shut down. Was the meeting “rigged” from the start? John-Henry Westen and the Faith and Reason panel cover how Pope Francis’ allies are pushing a UN-backed “state religion” of global solidarity, one that promotes what Cardinal Sarah calls the “godless rights of the UN,” including the right to kill children and the elderly, and the right to mass migration. Are these “rights” replacing Catholic social teaching?

