Cardinal Sarah: Our best option for the next pope?

As speculation arises about who could become the next pope, John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier discuss the urgent need for a holy, prayerful pope committed to restoring orthodoxy and guarding the deposit of faith. Does Cardinal Robert Sarah best fit this bill? How likely are his chances at becoming the next pope? For all the latest analysis on this topic and more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

