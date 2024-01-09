Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Cardinals vs Cardinals on the Vatican’s heretical blessing of homosexual couples

Prominent African prelate Cardinal Robert Sarah has joined the growing numbers of bishops who have rejected Fiducia Supplicans, stating that it proposes a “heresy that gravely undermines the Church, the Body of Christ, because it is contrary to the Catholic faith and tradition.”

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-sarah-strongly-rejects-fiducia-supplicans-heresy-of-same-sex-blessings/

January 9, 2024

