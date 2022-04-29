Caring for loved ones in death: The woodworkers who handmake caskets for the deceased, unborn
LSNTV's Larissa Fedoryka visits the Strong Oaks Woodshop in Front Royal, Virginia, to get a glimpse of their incredible craftsmanship and listen to their stories about how they provide handmade caskets and boxes for the families of deceased individuals and miscarried babies. Check out their website: https://strongoakswoodshop.com/
LSNTVApril 29, 2022
