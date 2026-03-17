Carrie Prejean Boller with the Rabbi and the Muslim who back her

She was removed from the U.S. Religious Liberty Commission for saying what the Catholic Church has always taught. Now a rabbi and a Muslim have stepped forward to defend her.

Carrie Prejean Boller joins with Sameerah Munshi, who resigned from the same commission in protest, and Rabbi Ya’acov Shapiro, who publicly testified that opposing Zionism is not antisemitism. Their message is unified: Religious liberty means nothing if it only protects those who support the right politics.

Munshi reveals what officials told Boller behind closed doors: “You’re here to protect the reputation of the president, not religious freedom.” The commission was never about defending faith. It was about enforcing loyalty to a geopolitical agenda, and Boller’s Catholic convictions made her a liability.

Rabbi Shapiro brings historical and theological clarity, distinguishing between the Jewish people and the political ideology of Zionism, a distinction the commission refused to make. Munshi speaks as a Muslim watching U.S. foreign policy harm civilians abroad while religious voices are silenced at home.

Three faiths, one stand. The commission purged a Catholic. But the coalition defending her looks nothing like the establishment that fired her.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/carrie-prejean-boller-calls-out-leaked-usccb-memo-on-jews-as-misrepresenting-her-testimony/

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