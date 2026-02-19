Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Carrie Prejean SPEAKS OUT on threats to her life

Carrie Prejean Boller addresses the backlash she faced after rejecting the claim that support for modern Israel is a required Christian belief. A recent Catholic convert serving on the Trump-appointed Religious Liberty Commission, she argues that her position reflects historic Catholic teaching and should not be conflated with anti-Semitism. Prejean says fellow commissioners pressured her to resign over her public comments on Gaza and her rejection of evangelical dispensationalism, raising questions about what religious liberty truly means in practice. She contrasts her former Protestant views with her current Catholic convictions, particularly on covenant theology and the role of the modern state of Israel.

February 19, 2026

