Catholic activist Jesse Romero lays out the spiritual tools needed to fight the devil

Jesse Romero joins John-Henry on today's episode to share details about his impending confrontation with the Evil One at "SatanCon" next month. He also explains how Catholics should equip themselves for spiritual warfare.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 21, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

