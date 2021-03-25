Catholic author Carrie Gress joins John-Henry on The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss her book, “The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity,” which made the news last month after being banned from Facebook and Instagram the weekend after the Biden inauguration. Written two years ago, the book recently became a top seller on Amazon following the social media censorship. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/catholic-author-exposes-toxic-femininity...and-its-cure
