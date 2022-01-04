The Bishop Strickland Show

Catholic bishops have a duty to oppose totalitarian COVID mandates

On the most recent episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland said that bishops who fall short in their unique responsibility to speak the truth and “govern in Christ” are failing to uphold their spiritual authority.

The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 4, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More