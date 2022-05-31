You're invited!
'The Passion of Christ’ star Jim Caviezel will deliver keynote speech at LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala
The Bishop Strickland Show

Catholic bishops must be more unified in openly defending unborn life: Bp. Strickland

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on more bishops to speak out in defense of Archbishop Cordileone's decision to ban Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion.

The Bishop Strickland ShowMay 31, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Recent Videos

See More