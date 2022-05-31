Catholic bishops must be more unified in openly defending unborn life: Bp. Strickland
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls on more bishops to speak out in defense of Archbishop Cordileone's decision to ban Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion.
The Bishop Strickland ShowMay 31, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
